Stroud Safety Driver Kelvin Brown Makes a Memorable Debut at Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals

Two-time Mid-West Drag Racing Series Top Sportsman World Champion Kelvin Brown marked his maiden voyage at the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals with an impressive performance.

“We came off a race at the Bowling Green, Kentucky divisional just the week before, finishing on Monday. Transitioning straight to Indy, we managed to qualify 19th among 32 of the most outstanding top sportsman drivers globally. This alone was a massive achievement,” stated a proud Brown.

While the competition was fierce, Brown made it past the first round. However, eliminations and celebrated a victorious first round. However, a momentary lapse in concentration during the second round saw his reaction time slightly delayed at 0.107 compared to his opponent’s 0.007.

“I was just having a sandwich in round two, I reckon, when the light came on,” Brown jokingly said. “The car was doing a great job. The driver just didn’t show up that round, but it happens from time to time.”

Despite this, there was no denying the car’s consistent performance. Brown achieved a personal career best with an identical time during both the qualifying round on Friday and the second round of the race, clocking in at 6.637 at 207.15 MPH.

Acknowledging the continued support from his sponsors, Brown expressed his gratitude, “A huge shoutout to Stroud Safety, Red Line Oil, and Oakland Motorsports for their relentless support and for providing us with a top-notch, consistent engine. Also, a big thanks to NGK, Mickey Thompson Tires, and NHRA for making us feel right at home.”

Brown further added, “Winning two championships in the Midwest Drag Racing Series gave us the confidence boost. We weren’t intimidated by any means by the competition [at the U.S. Nationals]. We have a great car; it was just an off-day for the driver.”

Detailing the technical side, Brown elaborated that his ’96 Jerry Bickel-built Firebird, which showcased exemplary performance, was initially an ex-Pro Stock car that he revamped into a sportsman car.

Wrapping up his experience at the NHRA U.S. Nationals, an emotional Brown credited a significant part of his success to his wife, “Lastly, but most importantly, a big thanks to my incredible wife, Tammy.”

