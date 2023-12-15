Stroud Safety Debuts New Inertia Frontal Head Restraint Targeting Concussion Prevention

Stroud Safety debuted its new head and neck restraint at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show after its initial launch in March 2023. The Stroud Safety Inertia carbon fiber frontal head restraint is a co-branded effort with Meru Safety and targets concussion prevention.

“Meru Safety out of Oklahoma City partnered with some alumni from the University of Oklahoma and us to develop the product,” said John Gentry, Stroud Safety General Manager. “They came from the dirt track world, and we partnered with them to make a model that caters to the drag racing and Bonneville-speed racing world.”

The co-branded product features the newest technology in the head and neck restraint market, and the devices apply an industry-changing Inertia Dampening System (IDS) to help drastically reduce concussion-causing forces without giving up any neck safety.

“There’s not another head and neck restraint on the market right now besides this one we make that incorporates any shock absorber at all,” explained Gentry of the backplate feature that includes a built-in hydraulic shock absorber to help dampen head movement throughout the entire length of impact. “Concussions can start as early as 1.5 G’s. We sled tested up to 70 G’s. Thankfully, our test dummy made it out okay, and we passed with flying colors.”

The design of the head and neck restraint works with all seating positions and is available in two sizes, with a children’s model in the works. The head and neck restraint fits most helmet models, and Stroud will ship the correct tether for the helmet if the 12” tether with a quick-click magnetic blended M6 stainless steel helmet mount does not fit.

“The official doctor for the NHRA has come over and christened it and said, ‘Hey, this is crazy. No one else has targeted that potential concussion reduction.’ When you hit, and your helmet stops at a front or rear impact, your brain is seven to 11 pounds and hits the inside of your skull. That’s what causes the concussion. This just slows everything down. It helps with it. It’s not gonna prevent it, but it helps reduce the chance of it,” said Gentry.

Lastly, the Inertia Frontal Head Restraint is SFI 38.1 approved, retails at $1,250, and comes with a carrying bag.

It’s available for purchase directly through Stroud and will be available soon at Jegs, Summit Racing and more to follow. For additional information and to contact Stroud Safety, visit www.StroudSafety.com or call 405-632-2022.

