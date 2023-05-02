Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

Published

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to witness the biggest names in drag racing competing at 13 tracks across the United States, with at least one or two additional dates anticipated to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Series officials have confirmed that tickets for the upcoming season are available now, allowing fans to secure their spot at the edge of the action.

The schedule announcement follows recent news that the series will adopt a new format for 2023. In a live video announcement posted to social media, series frontman Chris “Boosted GT” Hamilton revealed, “No Prep Kings is now a team sport! Eight team captains will each draft a team of drivers who will compete together at every NPK event. Among the eight captains will be the People’s Choice Captain, and it’s up to the fans to decide who that driver will be.”

The roster of team captains includes superstar personality and reigning No Prep Kings champion Ryan Martin, Jay Boddie, Mike Murrillo, Shawn “Murder Nova” Ellington, Justin Swanstrom, and “Disco” Dean Karns.

Candidates for the People’s Choice Team Captain are Lizzy Musi, “Daddy Dave” Comstock, Robin Roberts, Jerry Bird, Scott Taylor, Jim Howe, James “Birdman” Finney, and Kayla Morton.

Fans can vote for their favorite driver at www.discovery.com/vote, with the winner joining the esteemed lineup of team captains.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.