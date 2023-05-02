STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to witness the biggest names in drag racing competing at 13 tracks across the United States, with at least one or two additional dates anticipated to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Series officials have confirmed that tickets for the upcoming season are available now, allowing fans to secure their spot at the edge of the action.

The schedule announcement follows recent news that the series will adopt a new format for 2023. In a live video announcement posted to social media, series frontman Chris “Boosted GT” Hamilton revealed, “No Prep Kings is now a team sport! Eight team captains will each draft a team of drivers who will compete together at every NPK event. Among the eight captains will be the People’s Choice Captain, and it’s up to the fans to decide who that driver will be.”

The roster of team captains includes superstar personality and reigning No Prep Kings champion Ryan Martin, Jay Boddie, Mike Murrillo, Shawn “Murder Nova” Ellington, Justin Swanstrom, and “Disco” Dean Karns.

Candidates for the People’s Choice Team Captain are Lizzy Musi, “Daddy Dave” Comstock, Robin Roberts, Jerry Bird, Scott Taylor, Jim Howe, James “Birdman” Finney, and Kayla Morton.

Fans can vote for their favorite driver at www.discovery.com/vote, with the winner joining the esteemed lineup of team captains.

