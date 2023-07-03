‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ Star Justin Swanstrom Provides Update On New Lexus Build

Justin Swanstrom, the three-time Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings event winner, has offered an update on his new Lexus build. His impressive performance in the past, including finishing third in the NPK standings two seasons in a row, is hot on the heels of Ryan Martin and Kye Kelley. Now, Swanstrom is giving fans the scoop on what he’s been up to lately.

Swanstrom, known for his competitive spirit and relentless drive, has been keeping things under wraps, leaving fans speculating about his recent activities. Now, he has finally broken his silence, laying to rest the rumors that have been swirling around his new project.

“I’ve been quiet, haven’t seen me say anything because there is nothing to be said to be honest. But some stories people come up with are wild,” Swanstrom remarked. He has acknowledged the buzz and speculation around his absence and lack of updates but assures fans that they are just that – wild stories.

He was quick to clarify that he and Cameron, the man working on the Lexus, aren’t on bad terms, despite a few arguments here and there.

“We’ve known each other a long time, and he will continue to keep doing work on my cars as well! Yes, I am building a new Camaro with Wizard and will speak more on what the reason is for later next week,” he added.

Swanstrom is all-in on this new project, even buying many of his parts through CJRC. However, the new Lexus is still a top priority, with Swanstrom stating that “it will look bad-ass and be ready soon.” He acknowledges the delay but explains that this is part of the process, especially since the 2022 Lexus RCF is a one-off build.

Swanstrom’s revelation about his new build has only added to the anticipation for the 2023 No Prep Kings season. This year, he and the rest of the series touring regulars will compete for a championship under an all-new team-based format. This format promises to make the competition even more exciting, intensifying the race for the championship.

Swanstrom wrapped up his statement on an encouraging note, ensuring fans that the new car will be worth the wait. “Trust me, he wants new car out there as much as I do, it’s promotional for him and his business, but somethings can’t be rushed.”

