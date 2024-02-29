‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ Star ‘Chuck 55’ Parker Talks Partnering with PJS Racing for Word Series of Pro Mod

After “Chuck 55” Parker partnered with PJS Racing – co-owned by father & son duo Brandon and Cole Pesz – for the 2023 season of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, it’s no surprise the group has also joined forces for the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM), taking place March 1-3 at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“I was talking to Brandon and Cole and they said, ‘Hey, we enjoyed this. We’ve all had so much fun together,’” Parker recalled about the NPK season. “Cole had purchased a car that had been wrecked and I said, ‘You know what? I’ve got the people and the power to fix that car to get everything ready.’”

Pesz – a 2023 Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 honoree – had purchased the 1969 Camaro from fellow Pro Mod driver Dustin Nesloney over two years ago, but admitted he wasn’t sure what he was going to do with it. When the opportunity came to put it together for the WSOPM, he knew he’d been given the opportunity of a lifetime. After many nights thrashing with little to no sleep, the duo’s respective teams finished the car – complete with a screw-blown 526ci PJS Hemi, Liberty Transmission, M&M converter, FuelTech, Voss Wheelie Bars, and Stroud Safety Equipment.

“I’m telling you, I cannot wait,” said Pesz. “This is everything; it’s just an honor to be able to go to this race, especially with your own car. It feels different when you’re doing it for yourself. I feel like I’ve taken myself to another level by being invited with my car and with Chuck driving.”

The ‘69 Camaro body will be a bit of a departure for Parker, who’s far more well-known as “Chuck 55” – a moniker given to him for the multiple ‘55 Chevys he’s raced over the years. Yet Parker says he’ll feel right at home in the car, despite it being different than what he’s known for.

“Of course, I’m branded ‘Chuck 55’ with my no prep car, and I’m going to stick with that,” Parker said. “But my second favorite car on the planet is a ‘69 Camaro. It was the very first car I ever bought. So when I found out that Cole had this one I thought, ‘Man, this is going to really work good.’”

Parker also has an advantage in regards to the unique chip-draw format at the WSOPM. As a longtime veteran of NPK, he’s accustomed to random pairings during every round of competition. He also isn’t used to running for big money, as NPK pays $40,000 to win at each race. However, he knows he’ll be running for more than twice that amount in Bradenton.

“$100,000 is the largest purse I’ve ever raced for,” said Parker. “So yeah, I’m sure there’s going to be some pressure there if I go to the finals or get deep down in it. This thing is stacked with good drivers. You could just about throw a dart and hit somebody that’s in this invitational and they are going to be a badass. But I’m very competitive in whatever I do. I’m not afraid of anyone.”

That competitive mindset is echoed by Pesz, who says his team is willing to do anything for each other in order to succeed. And while he is extremely grateful for the opportunity to compete at such a prestigious event with a new, unproven car, Pesz made it clear that this team isn’t just happy to be there – they’re out to make a statement.

“I’ll tell you right now, Stevie can get it. Swanstrom can get it. Tutterow can get it. Jason Harris can get it. Rickie Smith can get it,” Pesz said. “It doesn’t matter. My grandma can get it. They all can get it. Anyone that wants it, come get it. You want a race? Let’s do it. Tell Wes [Buck] to set it up, figure it out, make it happen. I have full confidence in Chuck to drive my car however he feels he needs to drive it. I told him if he’s got to hang all eight rods out, no chutes, no brakes, and put her in the sand trap to win, I don’t care. We are going to do whatever it takes.”

Tickets for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by JHG and J&A Service are on sale now and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans watching from home can tune in to the official event livestream on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.