‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ Introduces ‘No Prep Elite’ Road to the Championship

The world of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is evolving with a fresh identity and a new championship format for 2024. Rebranded as “No Prep Elite,” this series has been introduced as the road to championship for the top 16 drivers.

With the No Prep Elite rebrand, a new website and social media accounts have been launched. The website also features a tab for a livestream of the events.

The No Prep Elite website outlines the new road to the championship format for the remainder of the NPK season.

Revamped Championship Format:

Separation Friday: The weekend starts with grudge racing, allowing drivers to settle scores or win cash. The real action begins with the qualifier round, sorting drivers into WINNERS and LOSERS brackets for the next day.

Cash-In Saturday: Racers compete in their respective brackets, with those in the WINNERS BRACKET vying for more points and a $30,000 prize. Those in the LOSERS BRACKET race for half the points and a $5,000 prize. This dual competition format ensures that every race counts and keeps fans engaged throughout the weekend.

No Prep Elite Championship: At the end of the regular season, the top 16 drivers with the highest points advance to the playoffs. They will compete in four events, with the ultimate winner taking home a grand prize of $150,000.

With the first half of the NPK season in the books, the current top 16 drivers are below:

However, the standings are subject to change as there are several events left in the regular season.

Furthermore, three events have been added to the schedule: Tulsa Raceway Park, Alabama International Dragway, and the Texas Motorplex. Tulsa, Rockingham, Alabama, and Texas will be the four playoff races.

This story was originally published on June 17, 2024.