Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ Introduces ‘No Prep Elite’ Road to the Championship

Published

The world of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is evolving with a fresh identity and a new championship format for 2024. Rebranded as “No Prep Elite,” this series has been introduced as the road to championship for the top 16 drivers.

With the No Prep Elite rebrand, a new website and social media accounts have been launched. The website also features a tab for a livestream of the events. 

The No Prep Elite website outlines the new road to the championship format for the remainder of the NPK season.

Revamped Championship Format:

  • Separation Friday: The weekend starts with grudge racing, allowing drivers to settle scores or win cash. The real action begins with the qualifier round, sorting drivers into WINNERS and LOSERS brackets for the next day.
  • Cash-In Saturday: Racers compete in their respective brackets, with those in the WINNERS BRACKET vying for more points and a $30,000 prize. Those in the LOSERS BRACKET race for half the points and a $5,000 prize. This dual competition format ensures that every race counts and keeps fans engaged throughout the weekend.
  • No Prep Elite Championship: At the end of the regular season, the top 16 drivers with the highest points advance to the playoffs. They will compete in four events, with the ultimate winner taking home a grand prize of $150,000.

With the first half of the NPK season in the books, the current top 16 drivers are below:

However, the standings are subject to change as there are several events left in the regular season.

Furthermore, three events have been added to the schedule: Tulsa Raceway Park, Alabama International Dragway, and the Texas Motorplex. Tulsa, Rockingham, Alabama, and Texas will be the four playoff races. 

This story was originally published on June 17, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.