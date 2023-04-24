‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ Debuts People’s Choice Captain Poll

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings has debuted another element to incorporate fan participation in one of the most popular forms of drag racing. Now, fans can vote for the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings People’s Choice Captain.

On the dedicated voting website, fans can select from eight NPK stars to join the other set team captains: Lizzy Musi, who recently announced her diagnosis with stage four breast cancer; Robin Roberts, Daddy Dave, Jerry Bird, Scott Taylor, Jim Howe, Birdman and Kayla Morton.

Marty Robertson, Type A Motorsports owner, Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod 2023 qualifier and multi-time Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings Future Street Outlaws event winner, urges fans to vote.

“There are a lot of great candidates on that list that could be chosen from, but Daddy Dave’s been around the longest,” explained Robertson of his favorite nominee. “In my opinion, he’s put in the most sweat equity to earn the position.”

Robertson recently debuted his supercharged late-model Camaro in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports. The driver of the 1968 Plymouth Barracuda known as the “Bad Fish,” also scored back-to-back victories in the highly competitive Future Street Outlaws category in 2022.

“I want to encourage people to take the time to vote every day,” said Robertson, who met many of the stars from the reality series during his time competing at the event.

The winning captain will join the seven other team captains: Ryan Martin, Shawn Ellington, Kye Kelley, Disco Dean, Justin Swanstrom, Mike Murrillo and Boddie. Each captain will then draft a team to compete for the championship.

Voting takes place daily and will close at 11 PM ET on May 31st. The chosen captain will lead their team in the new season of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings next year.

New episodes of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings are currently streaming on Mondays at 8 PM on Discovery Channel. Drivers and their teams are facing high stakes and racing against some of the fastest cars yet for $900,000.