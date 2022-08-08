‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on Sunday, August 7. He was 41 years old.

Fellows and the “Street Outlaws” crew were filming an upcoming episode for the docu- reality series outside of Las Vegas. The crash happened early Sunday morning when Fellows was racing his gold Nissan 240z against another driver. It was the 8th out of 9 races scheduled for filming. Fellows made it nearly to the finish line, but he suddenly lost control of the car. The race car rolled and ignited with fire. Bystanders tried to rescue Fellows from the flames but were unsuccessful, according to TMZ.

A statement was released on August 8 via the “Street Outlaws” Twitter. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss,” the Tweet reads.

Fellows is survived by his wife, Liz, and his two children, Josiah, 18, and Olivia, 10. A GoFundMe account has been set up in his honor. The page reads, “Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars, and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family.”

The page has been flooded with donations and words of support. “My condolences. You have my deepest sympathy, and I will be praying for Ryan’s family and friends,” writes one fan. “Been a fan for a long time even though I never got to see him race in person, you could tell he was one of the most admirable guys in the race scene,” shares another.

Filming was stopped after Fellows’ crash. There hasn’t been any update on if or when it will resume. Furthermore, no updates have been released on when the episode will air.