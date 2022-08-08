Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Published

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on Sunday, August 7. He was 41 years old.

Fellows and the “Street Outlaws” crew were filming an upcoming episode for the docu- reality series outside of Las Vegas. The crash happened early Sunday morning when Fellows was racing his gold Nissan 240z against another driver. It was the 8th out of 9 races scheduled for filming. Fellows made it nearly to the finish line, but he suddenly lost control of the car. The race car rolled and ignited with fire. Bystanders tried to rescue Fellows from the flames but were unsuccessful, according to TMZ.

A statement was released on August 8 via the “Street Outlaws” Twitter. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss,” the Tweet reads.

Fellows is survived by his wife, Liz, and his two children, Josiah, 18, and Olivia, 10. A GoFundMe account has been set up in his honor. The page reads, “Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars, and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family.”

The page has been flooded with donations and words of support. “My condolences. You have my deepest sympathy, and I will be praying for Ryan’s family and friends,” writes one fan. “Been a fan for a long time even though I never got to see him race in person, you could tell he was one of the most admirable guys in the race scene,” shares another.

Filming was stopped after Fellows’ crash. There hasn’t been any update on if or when it will resume. Furthermore, no updates have been released on when the episode will air.

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.