Street Legal Dragway Joins Quickly Growing NHRA Track Member Network

NHRA is excited to welcome Street Legal Dragway to its Member Track Network, as the facility joins the growing Pacific Division (Division 7).

Located in Perris, Calif., Street Legal Dragway is dedicated to bringing racing off the streets and onto the racetrack – the same goal NHRA founder Wally Parks had when establishing the sanctioning body in 1951. The unique 1/16-mile facility focuses on a racing format designed specifically for street-legal cars and trucks, encouraging racers to bring their daily drivers to the track.

“75 years ago, Wally Parks recognized the need to get street racing off public roads and onto the drag strip,” said Andrew Marocco, founder of Street Legal Dragway. “Today, we’re carrying that same vision forward with our 330-foot no-prep racing format and unique Street Tree. We’re bringing the excitement of grassroots drag racing back to everyday drivers. Racers don’t need a purpose-built race car to participate. At Street Legal Dragway, every car is a race car.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Street Legal Dragway can offer a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the opportunity to host NHRA specialty events, including the NHRA Summit King of the Track.

As part of the NHRA Member Track Network, Street Legal Dragway will also gain access to NHRA’s extensive support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms.

“NHRA is proud to partner and sanction Street Legal Dragway,” said Matt DeYoung, NHRA Pacific Division Director. “Southern California has such a rich automotive history and plays a vital role in our sport, making a facility like Street Legal Dragway an important addition to the region. This unique facility is an outlet for local car enthusiasts to get started in drag racing! Andy and his team have prepared a top-notch facility and keep the facility in great condition all year long. We look forward to seeing this track continue to grow as the sport does.”

For more information about Street Legal Dragway, visit streetlegaldragway.com. For information on NHRA, including the 2026 and 2027 schedule, visit NHRA.com.