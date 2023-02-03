Strange Engineering Signs Multi-Year Partnership for Title Rights of the Spring Fling GALOT

Connect with us

Strange Engineering will assume the title rights of the Spring Fling at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina the week of April 25-29 as part of a multi-year contract with the Fling Race Series in 2023.

“Strange has been a part of the Fling events since 2014,” said promoter Peter Biondo. “It’s great to see a longstanding, quality company like Strange continue to give back to grassroots bracket racers. I know firsthand how well their products perform on the track.”

Based in Illinois, Strange Engineering has been a manufacturer of driveline, brake, and suspension components for drag racing and performance street applications for over 50 years. From struts to complete rear-ends, Strange is a proven leader in the aftermarket parts industry.

“Strange Engineering is proud to expand our partnership with the Spring Fling Series for 2023 and beyond,” said JC Cascio, Director of Business Development at Strange Engineering. “Kyle and Peter have done an incredible job growing the series over the past decade by attracting the highest level of competition and talent at every event. We are excited to be a part of the Spring Fling Series as it continues to thrive and grow.”

The 2023 Fling Tour will fire up April 4-8 at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NV followed by the Strange Spring Fling at GALOT Motorsports Park, NC the week of April 25-29. The second half of the season includes the Summer Fling at National Trail Raceway, OH September 6-10 and will conclude with the Fall Fling at Bristol Dragway, TN September 26-30.

For more information, follow our Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page or text the word “Fling” to 34303 to stay current on the latest Fling Race Series news.

