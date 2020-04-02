Strange Engineering Releases All-New Turbo 400 Chrome Moly Transmission Yokes

The all-new Turbo 400 transmission yokes include removable caps for quick driveline changes & special case hardening heat treat for roller bearing tail housings. Strange Engineering’s Transmission yokes are manufactured from Billet Chrome Molly and fully heat treated to achieve maximum tensile strength. The transmission yokes are CNC machined to assure concentricity and balance for ideal driveshaft operation. Part #’s U1678 & U1678N.

Chrome Moly cap features include:

Heat Treated Billet Chrome Moly Steel Caps

ETD 150 Steel Studs

12 Point ARP Thread Locking Nuts

Consistent U-Joint Clamping Force

Inadvertent Over Torquing

For more information visit www.strangeeng.net or contact us at (847)663-1701.

Comments