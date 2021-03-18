Strange Engineering Offers S-Series Nodular Iron Case

Strange Engineering continues to meet the needs of its customers by offering a nodular iron case that is designed for street and hardcore street/track applications – specifically designed for use with posi units, helical differentials and lockers – but still rigid and strong enough to use with a spool. Strength and rigidity are key factors to a foundation that helps allow smooth and quiet gear operation.

The Strange S-Series nodular iron case features nodular iron caps, reinforced tail bearing and a radial rib design for increased strength. The S-case is manufactured from premium nodular iron material by Strange in the USA. These assemblies come standard with a Daytona pinion support and the street gear of your choice. Spool and differential options are available to complete an assembly for your application.

Complete units start at an affordable price of $1029.49. Contact one of Strange’s highly trained sales staff to put together the perfect combination for your vehicle. Call 800-646-7618 or visit www.StrangeEngineering.net.

