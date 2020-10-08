Strange Engineering Offering Free Freight on Complete Rear End Assembly Purchases to Close 2020

Strange Engineering is finishing 2020 in a big way by passing on huge savings to its loyal customers by offering free freight on “prepaid” complete rear end assemblies. Strange Engineering will cover the truck freight charges on any complete rear end assembly* shipping anywhere to the lower 48 states. Now is the time to get your order in for a 12 bolt, 9” Ford, or S-60 and have your car ready for action. All orders must be placed by phone. Complete Rears must be prepaid in full to qualify. Strange is now accepting PayPal.

For more information or to place your order, please contact the Strange Engineering Sales department at (847) 663-1701.

*Live Axle and Pro Mod assemblies not included

Comments