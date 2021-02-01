Strange Engineering Named Presenting Sponsor of Stock/Super Stock at CTech World Doorslammer Nationals Presented by JEGS

Strange Engineering, a leading high-performance driveline and suspension component manufacturer, has signed on to sponsor the Stock/Super Stock combo race at the CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS, race officials announced today.

Strange Engineering is a returning sponsor of the second annual event held March 5-7 at Orlando Speed World Dragway.

“Strange Engineering is very excited to be a returning sponsor of the World Doorslammer Nationals,” said J.C. Cascio, Sales Manager, Strange Engineering. “It’s a privilege to be associated with such a great event. This event brings out the most competitive and talented racers from all over the country to compete against each other. With the talented staff at Drag Illustrated and the hard-working crew of Orlando Speed World, the weekend is guaranteed to be a huge success. And in light of current events in our country, the World Doorslammer Nationals is exactly what we need to show how resilient our industry is and how it continues to grow in the face of adversity.”

With a wide-ranging product line that includes rear ends, shocks, struts, steering components, axles, driveshafts, braking components and gear sets, Strange Engineering manufactures products for just about every class in competition at the World Doorslammer Nationals, which is headlined by $75,000-to-win Pro Stock and $50,000-to-win Pro Mod.

But they’re shining the spotlight on their sportsman customers in Stock/Super Stock at the World Doorslammer Nationals, rewarding one of the company’s core customer groups in the process.

“Strange Engineering has always recognized that the sportsman racers are the key to our success and growth,” Cascio said. “The relationships and feedback we receive is invaluable to improving and creating products that live up to the expectations of the racers. Strange has focused on giving back to the sportsman racers for many years and events like the World Doorslammer Nationals is the ideal venue for us to show that appreciation.”

The CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS will also include Factory Shootout, Top Sportsman, Comp. Eliminator and Pro Outlaw 632.

Stock/Super Stock racers interested in racing at the World Doorslammer Nationals can find entry information and rules at www.DoorslammerNats.com/classes/.

