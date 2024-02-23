Strange Engineering Joins Forces Again with Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod as Racer Welcome Party Partner

Strange Engineering, a leading provider of high-performance automotive components, is proud to announce its partnership with the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM) presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service, to host an exclusive Racer Welcome Party. This event will set the stage for the highly anticipated racing weekend at Bradenton Motorsports Park from March 1-3, with the welcome festivities taking place on Thursday, February 29.

The WSOPM Racer Welcome Party presented by Strange Engineering aims to provide a relaxed atmosphere for racers and sponsors alike, allowing them to unwind and socialize before the competitive action begins. According to Drag Illustrated Founder and WSOPM Promoter Wes Buck, the idea is to recreate the carefree spirit of youth.

“With the high stakes and pressure that come with the WSOPM, we wanted to continue the tradition of the pizza party where our racers can grab a slice of pizza and a cold drink,” said Buck.

The event will feature pizza and wings from local hot spot Wolves Head Pizza & Wings, ensuring attendees enjoy a delicious experience. Plus, DJ Laney Newman will be on-site to provide entertainment, making sure the evening is as enjoyable as it is memorable.

J.C. Cascio, Strange Engineering’s Director of Business Development, views this partnership as an opportunity to contribute to the sport and its racers.

“Strange Engineering is excited to return to Bradenton Motorsports Park for the WSOPM and host the Racer Welcome party on Thursday,” said Cascio. “The racer welcome party gives everyone a chance to relax, be social, and catch their breath before the racing weekend gets into full swing.”

Following Thursday’s Racer Welcome Party, the weekend will proceed with rigorous qualifying rounds on Friday, including the WSOPM Friday Night Rivals, where the top Pro Mod drivers will partake in grudge races. The excitement continues into Saturday, with more qualifying across all classes leading up to the main event on Sunday.

The collaboration between Strange Engineering and the WSOPM highlights the spirit of camaraderie and competition that defines the racing community.

“Last year’s event was unlike anything we have seen, and we know that this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever. Strange Engineering is proud to be a part of this amazing race,” added Cascio.

For more information, visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. To purchase tickets to the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, check out https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans can livestream the event at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.