Strange Engineering Introduces Ultra 4-Link Housing

Strange Engineering, the leader in driveline and suspension for over 50 years continues to innovate and expand its line of superior products with the introduction of the Ultra 4 Link Housing. The Strange Ultra Rear was specifically designed to meet the needs of the most abusive racers. The core of the Ultra Rear is crafted from superior 206-T4 heat treated aluminum. The Strange housing is further strengthened by hot isostatic pressing (HIP) which maximizes strength, ductility, while improving fatigue life. The fully machined aluminum housing and components ensure precise alignment of wheels. The fully ribbed housing design and integrated bottom brace reduce deflection and offer better support than fabricated housings.

The Ultra 4 link housings are currently available in both floater and 2 piece axle designed and will accommodate 16”, 17”, 18”, 19”, 20”, 21”, 22”, and 23” 4 link centers with wheel to wheel widths ranging from 31.5” to 48”. For more information, visit www.strangeeng.net or call (847) 663-1701.

Comments