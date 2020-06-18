Strange Engineering Introduces New Spindles for Dragsters, Funny Cars

Strange Engineering continues to improve and expand its product line with the introduction of its new Steel Dragster spindles and the next generation of Adjustable Height Funny Car spindles.

The new Strange Engineering dragster spindles are machined from billet Chrome Moly material. After heat treat, the spindles are finish ground to exacting standards before the bronze bushings are installed and align honed. The lightweight Strange spindle will accept any Anglia-style dragster wheel. The spindle kit also includes kingpins, steering arms and axle bosses. P/N S3453

The next-generation Adjustable Height Funny Car spindles have been designed with a strengthened billet aluminum body and heat treated chrome moly spindle. The adjustable height funny car spindles allow for simple ride height and chassis preload adjustments at the track by relocating spacers. The spindles will accept the Strange steel or carbon spindle mount brake kits and all existing Anglia-style spindle mount wheels. P/N S3423

