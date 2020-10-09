Strange Engineering Introduces New Drag Floater Kits for Pro Mod, Top Alcohol

Safer. Stronger. Faster. Strange Engineering has built its reputation by developing the most reliable and innovative driveline components in the industry. With the evolution of power in the Pro Mod and Alcohol car ranks, Strange Engineering has responded with the introduction of its new and improved full floater kits. Improvements include scalloped hubs & drive plates, stronger chrome moly spindles, resigned wheel studs, and now come standard with the proven 2 piece dynamic rotor design. Less rotating weight combined with increased strength and reliability will give the racer confidence that his car will be safe and perform every time. Floater kits are available in 4 ¾”, 5” and 5 ½” bolt patterns.

Contact Strange Engineering at (847) 663-1701 or visit them on the web at www.strangeeng.net

