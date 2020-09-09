Strange Engineering Adds Alloy C-Clip Style-Axles to Product Line

Strange Engineering continues to evolve its product line to meet the needs of today’s car enthusiasts with the addition of Alloy c-clip style axles. Made with the same quality as the proven Strange Alloy Axle line, the Strange C-Clip style axles are significantly stronger than typical OEM axles. The axles are forged from Alloy steel and are further enhanced with a deeper heat treatment. The axle’s torsional strength is significantly improved and can reliably handle the power and torque of your built-up hot rod. The axles cover popular 30 spline GM 12-bolt car applications from the 60’s and 70’s as well as 31 spline applications for the ’94-present Ford Mustangs. The affordable Strange Alloy C-clip axles do not require any modification to the factory housings and will work with factory bearings, seals and studs.

Part #’s

P3020 – (64-67 A-Body GM)(67-69 F-Body GM)

P3026 – (70-72 F-Body GM)(68-72 A-Body GM)

P3110 – (94-98 Mustang)

P3111 – (99-04 Mustang)

P3112 – (05-Present Mustang)

Retail – $249.50 (pr.)

Comments