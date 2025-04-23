Stevie ‘Fast’ Jackson Set for One-Race Return to PDRA Pro Nitrous

Stevie “Fast” Jackson, just a couple months removed from a runner-up finish at the $150,000-to-win Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, will be back behind the wheel of a Pro Nitrous entry for the first time since 2016 when the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series rolls back into Virginia Motorsports Park next weekend. Jackson will be in a proven hot rod at the Travis Mills Foundation Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Red Line Shirt Club, as he’ll drive Killin’ Time Racing customer Tim Paap’s Paap Auto Body Corvette. Paap drove it to a No. 1 qualifying position and the event win in his Pro Nitrous debut at the season-opening East Coast Nationals earlier this month.

Jackson announced his return to Pro Nitrous on last night’s “Shake and Bake” show that he hosts with Lyle Barnett and Courtney Enders. Paap plans to be back behind the wheel at the third stop on the PDRA tour, the American Doorslammer Challenge at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

“KTR is highly invested in PDRA, and we believe in the series,” Jackson said. “I am super excited to enter competition at Virginia Motorsports Park. It’s an honor to wheel Tim Paap’s Pro Nitrous Corvette, and I am excited to represent Motion Raceworks as the primary sponsor for KTR at this event.”

Tara Bowker photo

Though more known in recent years for his exploits in screw-blown Pro Mods and Radial vs. the World hot rods, Jackson has a deep background in Pro Nitrous. He had a dominant season in ADRL Pro Nitrous in 2013, winning the world championship and Rookie of the Year honors. He ran full seasons in PDRA Pro Nitrous in 2015 and 2016, finishing third in the 2016 points standings. Jackson, who came up through the grudge racing ranks, wasn’t afraid to talk smack, especially when Jay Cox was involved.

“My roots in racing started with racing nitrous; Pro Nitrous is one of the toughest fields out there,” Jackson said, “and ever since I ran Jay Cox out of Pro Nitrous, it needs some personality. I can’t wait to drop the Hammer next week.”

The Mid-Atlantic Showdown, May 1-3, will include pre-race testing on Thursday, followed by three rounds of professional qualifying on Friday and eliminations on Saturday.

This story was originally published on April 23, 2025.