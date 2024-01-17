‘Stevie Fast’ Jackson Announces Return of ‘Shadow 3.0,’ Accepts World Series of Pro Mod Invite

“Stevie Fast” Jackson has announced his return to racing full-time for the 2024 season in the newly built “Shadow 3.0” during the recent episode of The Shake and Bake Show.

During the announcement, Jackson also publicly accepted his invitation to the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, March 1-3, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The event will be headlined by the $100,000-to-win Pro Mod showdown.

“Up until yesterday, I was not invited to the World Series of Pro Mod,” Jackson said on the show. “Wes Buck gave me my invitation – I guess he found out I had a car, and [the WSOPM] is going to be the first time you guys see that thing on big tires.”

Jackson had been slated to race at the 2023 WSOPM installment but had been sidelined due to surgery for a neck injury. This will be the fourth appearance at the biggest, richest Pro Mod drag race in the history of the known universe.

The two-time NHRA Pro Mod champion has openly admitted that he has had the car to beat at previous WSOPM events held at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado.

“All three years, I had the car to beat at the WSOPM! It was stolen from me all three times,” Jackson stated in a previous interview. “One time, I red-lighted, and two other times I had mechanical failure because the voodoo racing gods were mad at me for racing in Colorado.”

“The Shadow” has been the infamous grudge-racing car Jackson wheeled over the years for owner Phil Shuler. Now on its third edition and with support from Motion Raceworks, Rife Sensors and TBM Brakes, “Shadow 3.0” has been 21 months in the making. The 1968 Chevrolet Camaro began as a Tommy Mauney chassis that was finished and constructed by RK Racecraft.

Jackson is set to debut the car at Duck X Productions’ Lights Out 15 in the highly competitive Radial vs. The World class at South Georgia Motorsports Park in February.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the invite-only Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.

