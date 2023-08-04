Connect with us

News

Stevie ‘Fast’ Jackson Announces Expansion, New Facility For Killin’ Time Racing

Published

Two-time NHRA Pro Modified champion Stevie ‘Fast’ Jackson has unveiled his much-anticipated expansion plans for Killin’ Time Racing (KTR). After a decade of success, KTR is taking the next leap forward, announcing a state-of-the-art, 30,000-square-foot facility in Thompson, Georgia, Jackson shared in a recent video.

“Twenty-five years ago, I started my racing career, racing cars around the southeast, and then ended up racing cars all over the world,” Jackson said. “Ten years ago, we built what I thought would be a forever facility. We expanded Killin’ Time Racing to take on drag racing as a profession, and our facility that we built has served us very well for the last decade.”

However, Jackson continued to state that it was time to expand. This comes on the heels of his announcement at the beginning of the 2023 season when he shared his partnership with Sidnei Frigo and Artivinco Racing.

The new Thompson location is strategically situated with access to transportation and accommodations, making it not only an ideal hub for the domestic market but also a welcoming destination for KTR’s international clientele.

According to Jackson, the new facility will offer in-house engine development, complete parts and service provisions, CNC machines, fabrication equipment, welding tools, and everything needed to serve drag racing and motorsports needs.

With eight and a half acres of land, the new facility has room for future expansion. Additionally, Jackson states the new KTR headquarters is positioned at the corner of Interstate 20, with truck stops and hotel accommodations nearby, and less than half a mile from the airport with hangar space available, making the location perfect for domestic and international customers. Lastly, Jackson shows off the space he says is enough room to store six complete rigs inside, with additional overflow storage outside and room for further expansion.

“When I envisioned this, I wanted a place where we could do everything in drag racing and motorsports all in one facility. We have an eight-and-a-half-acre space we’ve purchased – 30,000 square feet now on the ground with room for expansion,” Jackson continued. “I didn’t want to get locked into a facility we couldn’t expand as our needs grew. [This is] the future home of door car drag racing.”

