Steven Whiteley, Ron Muenks Involved in Terrifying Crash at Mid-West Drag Racing Series US 131 Nationals

In a startling turn of events at the Mid-West Drag Racing Series US 131 Nationals, racers Steven Whiteley and Ron Muenks were involved in a dramatic on-track collision. The mishap occurred during the first round of eliminations at the renowned US 131 Motorsports Park.

“We had an unfortunate incident with Steven Whiteley and Ron Muenks,” stated Keith Haney, Mid-West Drag Racing Series Founder. “It’s a sad event anytime two racers wreck. These drivers got out okay, and nobody was hurt. The cars were hurt, but people weren’t, and that was the most important part.”

Whiteley and Muenks, who raced neck and neck, making passes at 3.63 to 3.64 seconds, also had stellar reaction times – a 0.017 light to a 0.020 light. However, following the finish line, it appeared that a little oil got underneath Whiteley’s tire and drove him to the left. Whiteley re-corrected, but Ron Muenks chutes ended up catching the front blower of Whiteley’s Pro Mod. Muenks’ Pro Mod then turned sideways, running him into the wall.

Though initially disoriented, Muenks was quickly attended to by the on-site medical team and subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for a comprehensive evaluation. 

Preliminary reports suggest Muenks is in stable condition, albeit with potential soreness around his ribcage. “He’s just the same Ron we know and love – a few screws loose but in good spirits,” stated Haney.

Highlighting the safety standards of the sport, it’s noteworthy that despite the severity of the crash, the cockpits of both cars remained intact, testifying to the sturdiness of their construction.

The incident comes shortly after Whiteley’s double win alongside his father, Jim Whiteley, at the St. Louis Mid-West Drag Racing Series event. Steven secured a win in Pro Mod, while Jim triumphed in the Funny Car category. Prior to this unfortunate accident, Whiteley was leading the points tally in Pro Mod.

Lastly, Muenks and Whiteley are two seasoned drivers in the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod.

