Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Steve Torrence Wins Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge In Seattle

Published

A resurgent Steve Torrence beat Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon in back-to-back races Saturday to win the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Top Fuel Challenge in advance of Sunday’s 34th FLAV-R-PAC Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

It was the 40-year-old Texan’s first win in the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, in which the semifinalists from the previous tour event compete for cash and bonus points as part of the Saturday qualifying program.  Times posted in the Challenge also apply toward qualifying.    

A 53-time NHRA tour winner, Torrence had not reached the finals in three previous #2Fast2Tasty appearances this season.  He becomes just the third Top Fuel winner this season, joining Kalitta and Justin Ashley.  

A four-time Top Fuel World Champion and the only driver in any discipline to sweep the six races in the Countdown to the Championship (2018), Torrence will start his CAPCO Contractors dragster from the No. 4 qualifying position in Sunday’s FLAV-R-PAC event after recording a best of 3.764 seconds at 327.09 miles per hour.  He will oppose Josh Hart in the first round in an event he has not won since 2012.  

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.