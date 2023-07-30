Steve Torrence Scores Again In Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge

Steve Torrence remained one of the hottest drivers on the Camping World tour Saturday, guiding his CAPCO Contractors Top Fuel Toyota past the Parts Plus entry of Clay Millican to win the Mission Foods#2Fast2Tasty Challenge, a prelude to Sunday’s 35th DENSO Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway.

It was the 40-year-old Texan’s third trip to the winners’ circle in eight days, and it recalled Team CAPCO’s past dominance when, from 2017 through 2021, it won 43 tour events and four World Championships.

The current winning streak began last week at Seattle, Washington, where Torrence won his first #2Fast2Tasty trophy on Saturday before prevailing the following day in the 34th Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals. His Saturday win at Sonoma Raceway made him just the second Top Fuel driver with multiple victories in a 2Fast/2Tasty Challenge that features the four semifinalists from the most recent event in the series.

He easily dispatched Shawn Langdon to begin Saturday’s challenge before using a narrow .029 of a second starting line advantage to make his 3.788 a winner over Millican’s slightly quicker 3.781.

“These CAPCO Boys are incredible,” Torrence said. “When they give you a car like that, you don’t want to be the one to screw it up and, fortunately, I did my job today. We’re not done, though. Our goal coming in here was to win the DENSO Nationals. So, we still have work to do.”

Torrence will start Sunday’s race from the No. 2 qualifying position, from which he has won twice as often (20 times) as he has from any other starting spot. If he can get past Ron August in Sunday’s first round, he will have a bye to the semifinals due to the presence of only 13 Top Fuel cars.