Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Steve Torrence Ousted in Round Two; Dad Billy in the Semis at Winternationals 

Published

Mark Rebilas photos

Steve Torrence soundly defeated Motorsports legend Tony Stewart in the first round of Sunday’s 64th annual Lucas Oil Winternationals at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip but, after an opening round 3.690 at a finish line speed of 336.65 miles per hour, his CAPCO Contractors Top Fuel Toyota lost traction in round two, allowing Justin Ashley to advance.  

Ashley was to have raced Tony Schumacher in the Top Fuel final, but the return of rain that wiped out most of the Saturday qualifying program made that an impossibility.  

Ultimately, NHRA officials announced that the Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock finals would be run in two weeks in conjunction with the 39th annual Arizona Nationals at Phoenix.

“It was a tough weekend all around with the weather and the track conditions,” Torrence said. “Gotta thank all the fans for hanging in there with us. I hate that they’re not going to get to see the finals, though.”

Billy Torrence, who was runner-up in the season-opening Gatornationals at the wheel of the second CAPCO Toyota, lost to Schumacher in Sunday’s semifinals. 

“I thought we had it going (after the first-round win), but it was tricky out there. We probably pushed it a little too hard against Justin. We’ll just gas ‘em up and go try to do better in Phoenix.”

When racing begins at Firebird Motorsports Park, both CAPCO drivers will be well-positioned. After the Winternationals final is run, Billy Torrence will be either second or third; Steve will be either fourth or fifth.  

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.