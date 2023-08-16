Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Steve Torrence Enters Brainerd As Two-Time Event Champion Ready To Defend Title

Published

With his bid for an unprecedented fifth NHRA regular season championship in jeopardy, Steve Torrence sends his CAPCO Contractors Top Fuel dragster back to work this week in the 41st Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

As the two-time defending event champion, the 40-year-old Texan will share top billing with point leader Justin Ashley, whom he currently trails by 83 points.

“I dug us a hole,” Torrence said of his narrow second round loss last week at Topeka, Kan., “but we can still dig out of it. We’ve got a really good race car and ‘Hoagie’ (crew chief Richard Hogan) and Bobby (Lagana Jr.) have a good handle on this track.  If the driver can pick up his game a little, we should be good to go.”

Because of his early exit in the last race at Topeka, the 54-time Camping World tour winner won’t be a part of Saturday’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge which features semifinalists from the previous event.

That means he won’t have an opportunity to extend his three-race win streak in the series of companion events he has dubbed “the tortilla challenge,” but it also means he and his team can focus solely on Sunday’s eliminations and putting a CAPCO car in the winners’ circle for the fourth time (dad Billy Torrence got the first of his eight career Top Fuel wins in the 2018 Lucas Oil Nationals).

The only driver to have won NHRA championships in both the Top Fuel and Top Alcohol divisions and the only driver in any category to have swept the races in the NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship (2018), Torrence won three of his four Top Fuel titles after first winning the regular season crown. He was regular season champion in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. No regular season champ was recognized in the abbreviated 2020 campaign because there was no Countdown.

Qualifying sessions at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., Texas time, Friday will set the stage for final qualifying sessions at 1:30 and 4:15 p.m., Texas time, Saturday.  Sunday eliminations are set for an 11 a.m., Texas time, start. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.