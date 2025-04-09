Steve Torrence Chasing Seventh Four-Wide Win

Texan Steve Torrence is counting on his mastery of four-play to deliver both an early birthday present to him and a get-well weekend to the CAPCO boys who turn the wrenches on his Top Fuel Toyota.

Just six days shy of his 42nd birthday, the four-time world champion will begin the qualifying process that will determine who will compete in Sunday’s seventh NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Mark Rebilas photo

That he is the prohibitive favorite belies the fact that the 55-time tour winner has enjoyed only modest success thus far this year, reaching the semifinals at the season-opening Gatornationals but bowing out in round one two weeks ago in Pomona, Calif.

It’s a designation that speaks instead to his body of work in a four-across format that debuted at Charlotte, N.C., in 2010 before being adopted at LVMS in 2018.

Torrence has won six four-wide titles, four at ZMax Dragway in Charlotte and two at LVMS, where he has reached the final quad in each of his last four appearances and in five of six overall. His record at The Strip since it went four-across is 13-4.

“I really didn’t like four-wide when it started,” admitted the only driver to have swept the races in the NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship (2018), “but when you start winning like we did, it changes your opinion pretty quick.

“Credit my guys,” he continued. “(Crew chiefs) Richard (Hogan) and Bobby (Lagana Jr.) and the rest of these CAPCO boys. They’ve given me a car that’s competitive in all four lanes. You get that, and it’s just up to the driver to do what he does. We’ve been very fortunate, but we’re also very good.”

That is reflected in the fact that in their last 13 four-wide appearances, the CAPCO boys have sent Torrence to the final quad 10 times while compiling a 27-7 elimination record.

Qualifying sessions will be held at 2.30 and 5 p.m., Texas time, on Friday; 2 and 4:30 p.m., Texas time, on Saturday. Eliminations start at 2 p.m., Texas time, Sunday.

Haven Charli, left, and Natalie Torrence keep Steve Torrence on the straight-and-narrow off the track; the CAPCO boys will keep him on the same course at this week’s NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mark Rebilas photo

This story was originally published on April 9, 2025.