Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Steve Torrence, CAPCO Contractors Team Eye Big Performance at Pep Boys Nationals

Published

With a battle-hardened crew of CAPCO boys at his back and a potent Top Fuel Toyota beneath him, Steve Torrence hopes to take a giant first step toward his fifth Top Fuel World Championship this week when he competes in the 38th Pep Boys Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway. 

The No. 1 qualifier at two of the last three events leading into the NHRA playoffs, including the Labor Day U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis, Ind., the 40-year-old Texan is cautiously optimistic about an event he has won only one time in his career (2018).

“One thing we know is that it’s going to be fast and quick,” the 54-time tour winner said of a track on which Brittany Force set the current NHRA national record (3.623 seconds) in 2019.

“When you come to Reading, if you don’t bring a big stick, you’re going home real quick,” he said.  “We’re coming into fall, the air’s starting to get cooler, and these hot rods, they really like to run in cool air.  We’ll just have to see how low we can go.”

Although he won just once during a highly-competitive, 15-race regular season, Torrence starts the six-race Countdown as the No. 2 seed.  When qualifying begins Friday, he’ll be 30 points behind Justin Ashley and a handful ahead of close friend and fierce rival Antron Brown, to whom he lost in the final round at Indy.

“It is what it is,” Torrence said of the Countdown.  “It doesn’t make any difference what happened in the regular season, if you can’t bring it for the playoffs, it’s gonna be a long winter.  These CAPCO boys know the drill, and there’s nobody else I’d want behind me going into this fight.”

Although his distaste for the Countdown format is well-documented, Torrence has learned how to play the game.  He is the only driver in any pro category to have swept the races in the Countdown, which he did in 2018 en route to his first title.

In addition, he is second in Countdown Top Fuel race wins with 13 and last year extended to seven the number of consecutive seasons in which he has won at least one Countdown race.  That’s the sport’s longest active streak.  

Torrence begins his quest in a pair of Friday qualifying sessions (2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Texas time) in which he will be trying to coax his CAPCO Contractors entry to its first No. 1 start at the Pep Boys Nationals. Qualifying highlight show No. 1 at 10:30 pm ET, Friday followed by a Sunday qualifying wrap-up at 12:30 pm ET, both on FS1.  Coverage of final eliminations on FOX broadcast network beginning Sunday at 4:30 pm ET.  Check local listings for possible NFL football conflicts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.