Steve Johnson Supported by the Texas Capital Air Show in Dallas

Steve Johnson will continue his 40th anniversary season of Pro Stock Motorcycle competition by heading to the Lone Star state for the 41st annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, with support from the Texas Capital Air Show. The fourth of six races on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship, the event is the culmination of the 10-day Stampede of Speed at the Texas Motorplex and will feature three days of incredible championship caliber drag racing action as part of NHRA’s 75th Anniversary season.

“The Texas Capital Air Show is very important to me because this event lends financial support to the Wings & Warriors Foundation.” remarked Johnson. “They make sure that when a veteran is struggling with life that there is someone there with the support and resources to help them. They strive to eradicate suicide with our military members and first responders. It’s a very special situation for so many of us, and I am proud to engage with Tim Scherer, who is the founder of Wings & Warriors and one of many putting on the show. It’s being held at the San Marcos Airport, near Austin, on November 7th and 8th and I hope NHRA fans will support such a noble cause. It’s an opportunity to watch an incredible show of military air power and G forces while supporting our veterans and first responders.”

Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle’s “Iron Man,” will be competing in his record-setting 531st career NHRA national event when he rolls into the iconic Texas Motorplex aboard his red and white Suzuki. His staggering 826 career rounds of competition places him 24th all-time among professional drivers. Johnson’s 337 round wins are 6th most in Pro Stock Motorcycle history. The wily veteran reached the final round at the Motorplex in 2014 and qualified No. 1 in 2021, and he’ll need that kind of effort to remain in the Top 10 in the point standings as the season winds down.

“It’s important to me to do well at every race and be the best we possibly can be,” said Johnson as he prepared for the trip to Texas. “To load up the truck knowing that we can win is what’s important. Being in the Top 10 is definitely nice, but competing to win races and run for the championship is the only goal for me.”

“I’m very proud of how our bike has run,” added Johnson, who made his quickest and fastest runs of the season at the last two races. “We just lack the consistency of the teams with high resources.”

After three consecutive weekends of racing and travel there were plenty of concerns to address when Johnson finally returned to his Alabama-based shop. “I use a lot of the skills that I acquired as an automotive technician in racing,” said the 12-time national event winner. “One of them is electrical wiring, which after many years has now become an immediate concern. I’m always thinking about the engines and how many runs there are on each part so they can be cycled out, but lately electrical issues have been the main focus.”

The Texas Motorplex debuted as the first all-concrete racing surface in drag racing over 40 years ago, producing record-setting performances from the beginning. “I consider the racing surface at the Motorplex to be one of the best in the country,” offered Johnson. “They have a special award for the No.1 qualifier on Friday night and we want to make sure to make the best pass possible.”

A win at the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals would be a fitting highlight on Johnson’s 40th anniversary tour. “Being part of the fraternity of NHRA national event winners is very special,” said Johnson.

“Earning one of those diamond Wally’s would include me in the 75th anniversary fraternity and that would mean a tremendous amount to me and my career.”