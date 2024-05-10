Steve Johnson Racing Rolls Into Chicago

Suzuki Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Steve Johnson returns to the fabulous Route 66 Raceway for the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals, May 17th -19th. It’s the third stop on the 15-race NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Pro Stock Motorcycle schedule in 2024.

“Route 66 Raceway is a unique facility, and it’s always been a great race,” said Johnson. “It’s a thrill to race in an area where fans support all the major sports with the White Sox, Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls.”

Johnson, who is poised to compete in his 500th national event later this season, is once again working overtime to earn the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series championship. The Suzuki rider enters the event in 7th place in the points standings following a first-round exit at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals three weeks ago.

“These breaks in the schedule prove to be very valuable,” said Johnson. “The planning, execution of preparation, strategy and dyno work have kept me plenty busy. I’ve always had the strong desire to win, and now I’m developing the insight into what it takes to win consistently.”

The Alabama-based racer has reached the final round twice at Route 66 Raceway, earning runner-up honors in 1999 and 2010. Last year, Johnson qualified 10th before a first-round defeat. The team went on to finish 6th in the 2023 NHRA points standings, with Johnson earning his 12th career national event victory along with a runner-up finish while qualifying at all 15 events.

Johnson was succinct when speaking of the performance of his Suzuki after the first two races. “I’m a little bit frustrated,” admits Johnson. “But it’s all self-inflicted, and I accept that I must do a better job. When you point your finger at something, there’s always three pointing back at you.”

“I’m light years from throwing in the towel,” Johnson added. “There are a lot of ways to combat poor performance, and we want to get back to winning. It’s extremely rewarding to win, especially in the current environment in Pro Stock Motorcycle.”

The Mission Foods Pro Stock Motorcycle class will compete in a pair of qualifying sessions on both Friday and Saturday to set the 16-bike field for Sunday’s thrilling eliminations. For ticket information, visit NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on May 10, 2024.

