Steve Johnson Looking for More Success in Norwalk

Steve Johnson looks to step up the performance of his Suzuki Hayabusa this weekend at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, the 6th race of the 15-race NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle schedule. As the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series roars into Ohio, Johnson and his team will be working hard to maintain a spot in the Top Ten in points with a “get happy” weekend in the Buckeye State.

Johnson has enjoyed some stellar outings racing at fabled Summit Motorsports Park in the past. The lanky veteran roared from the No.1 qualifying position into the final round and a runner-up performance in 2021. Last season he rode his Suzuki to his 32nd career final before bowing out once again in the final round.

“Norwalk is such a unique track because its family owned” said Johnson “It’s always special to race there. Bill Badar and the entire staff treat you like family as soon as you step on the property. That kind of hospitality goes all the way to the track preparation for the racers to the amenities for the fans.”

This is the first time that the Pro Stock Motorcycles have competed on back-to-back weekends this season and it presents a completely different approach to preparing between races. “We are definitely a lot more focused and it’s wide open trying to get ready,” explained Johnson from his Alabama-based shop. “From the engines to the motorcycle, the truck and trailer and paperwork, anything and everything must be addressed. We go over all our notes and look at what engine we ran and the tune up and make sure we have everything we need for the next race. But I love racing on back-to-back weekends. I’d race every weekend if we had the chance.”

The NHRA Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals will be Johnson’s 498th career NHRA national event aboard a Pro Stock Motorcycle. The excitement within the team grows as they close in on the historic 500th race next month is Sonoma. In conjunction with that historic accomplishment Johnson and his sponsor Big St. Charles Motorsports, a Suzuki dealership in St. Louis, have entered a one-year campaign celebrating the 25th anniversary of the famed Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle.

“The races are great but it’s also fun being a part of the huge marketing effort to promote the Suzuki Hayabusa,” said Johnson, who has competed on a Suzuki for over 30 years. “We have some big things planned before the U.S Nationals and before our 500th race.”

The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals will feature two Professional qualifying sessions on Friday, including an evening session, and two on Saturday to set the 16-bike field for Sunday’s eliminations. For ticket information please visit NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on June 26, 2024.