Steve Evans Calling the 1990 NHRA Winternationals Finals is Life

Checking out the NHRA’s new YouTube-series “Nitro Hot Tub Time Machine” with Brian Lohnes and was instantly taken aback by the suave and sophisticated voice of the late Steve Evans. While there were a slew of storylines at play during the Funny Car and Top Fuel final rounds at the 1990 NHRA Winternationals, it’s hard to fully appreciate how gracefully Evans was able to set the stage and generate enthusiasm for these final round pairings – effortlessly interjecting a story about K.C. “Hollywood” Spurlock’s roots in Nashville show business and delivering what I believe to be an all-time great line about Lori Johns becoming only the third woman ever to win “in the kings of the sport, Top Fuel Dragster.” That seems like a phrase we should be using a lot more.

