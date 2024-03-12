Connect with us

Steve Boyack Brings Experience and Performance Passion to Race Winning Brands as CFO

Race Winning Brands (RWB), a leading manufacturer of high-performance components for the automotive and powersports markets, is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Boyack as its new Chief Financial Officer. This strategic move not only promises veteran expertise for RWB but adds another passionate enthusiast to its dedicated team of automotive and powersports performance employees.

Boyack joins the RWB family with over two decades’ experience spearheading growth in manufacturing, distribution, and service sectors. Perhaps even more notable, however, is Boyack’s personal passion and affinity for performance of all shapes and sizes, from classic cars and modern muscle to V-twin and other motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles of any kind.

Boyack’s experience will bring key benefits to RWB and its various brands and products. This includes a thorough understanding of foundries and their manufacturing process, a critical basis for Dart Machinery and its line of
blocks and heads.

“I am pleased to welcome Steve to the Race Winning Brands Leadership Team and believe his multiple experiences as CFO along with his motorsports passion will add significant value to our business. It’s a real bonus to have a person in this position who actually uses the parts and sees more than just part numbers,” stated Bob
Bruegging, RWB Chief Executive Officer.

“I am delighted to join Race Winning Brands, home to many leading iconic performance brands,” commented Boyack. “I see a tremendous opportunity to assist the RWB Family in continuing to enhance value creation for all our customers and stakeholders while at the same time building upon RWB’s strong financial, operational, and innovative foundation that further strengthens the company’s competitive advantage and continues to embrace the unbridled passion that all our employees exude in conducting their daily activities.”

Stationed at the RWB USA headquarters in Mentor, OH, Boyack will also spend time at each brand’s facility to get a first-hand look at opportunities for improvements at every stage of the business. RWB looks forward to sharing these enhancements with its customers.

