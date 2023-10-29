Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Stephen Bell Earns Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown No. 1 Qualifying Position at NHRA Nevada Nationals

Published

Stephen Bell and his Stanfield Racing Engines Chevrolet COPO Camaro picked up their first Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown No. 1 qualifying position of the season Saturday at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
 
With his 7.786-second pass at 175.96 on Friday night, Bell held off the field of Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Mustang Cobra Jets and Dodge Mopar Challenger Drag Paks to earn his second career No. 1 qualifying position. Bell opened qualifying with a 7.844 at 176.35 before improving to his 7.786. He closed out qualifying with a modest 8.113 at 143.58 after lifting early.

“Being No. 1 is really a compliment to the Stanfield team and Dean and Dylan. They just do a great job,” Bell said. “It’s the first time in four or five races that we didn’t have a big weather change between Friday and Saturday. We kind of had the same conditions both days so we made a great run last night and we were on the way to make a pretty good run in that last session. It just got up a little too high, so I lifted because it wasn’t race day. No reason to push it just in qualifying.
 
“This car has been a really good car. It’s really the first new body style car so we’ve had it since 2016. We have a great handle on it,” Bell continued. “My car and Aaron (Stanfield’s) car are very similar. We’re fortunate and if I do my job in the car, hopefully we will have a great weekend.”

Bell, who picked up his first No.1. qualifying position in 2020 at the Texas Motorplex in Dallas, will matchup with David Davies and his DH Davies Racing Dodge Drag Pak in the first round of eliminations.
 
The No. 2 qualifier, Del Holbrook and his COPO will face off with Jesse Alexandra and Lee Hartman in his Drag Pak, who were quickest of the third qualifying session with a 7.797-second pass at 174.80 mph to jump from No. 5 to No. 3, will take on AJ Berge and his Dodge Drag Pak.
 
Eliminations for the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown class at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will begin Saturday with round one at 5:10 p.m.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.