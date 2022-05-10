Stellar Marine Pass for the Cash to Kick Off at NHRA Virginia Nationals

Stellar Marine is proud to announce they will be awarding bonus money to the quickest elapsed time in Mountain Motor Pro Stock starting with this weekend’s NHRA Virginia Nationals in Dinwiddie, VA. The program will be called the “Stellar Marine Pass for the Cash” and will award $500 to the quickest elapsed time of the event, whether that is in qualifying or eliminations.

Curt Steinbach, owner of Stellar Marine, was already heavily invested in the class prior to this announcement. He is the owner of a Jerry Haas-built 2022 Camaro that will be driven by Tommy Lee this season through PDRA and NHRA events that host Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

“The first two Mountain Motor events in PDRA this year have featured some great competition and we expect nothing less of MMPSA when we unleash these cars on the quarter mile in Virginia,” said Steinbach. “I’m proud to help the growth and success of this class in any way.”

Stellar Marine is a full-service marine dealer specializing in Cape Horn center console boats with outboard power from either Mercury, Suzuki, or Yamaha. Founded by Curt Steinbach, they have serviced the central Florida market since 1995 and have delivered boats all over the Southeast.

The NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock season will get underway at Virginia Motorsports Park this weekend with stops later in the year at Brainerd, MN; Indianapolis, IN; and Charlotte, NC. The Mountain Motor Cars are a treat to watch, featuring a diverse group of GM and Ford-powered machines powered by stars of the class like JR Carr, Johnny Pluchino, John DeFlorian, and more. These cars feature 825-cubic-inch engines with hood scoops, split four-barrel carburetors or EFI, five-speed transmissions, and hit times in the 6.1-6.2-second zone at well over 220 mph.

Catch all of the Mountain Motor Pro Stock action this coming weekend at NHRA.com or NHRA.tv. Qualifying starts Friday, May 13 at Virginia Motorsports Park. For more information on Stellar Marine check them out at stellarmarine.net.