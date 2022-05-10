Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News NHRA

Stellar Marine Pass for the Cash to Kick Off at NHRA Virginia Nationals
Advertisement

News NHRA Sportsman

Heading to Richmond, Michael Handras Finds Redemption, First Wally in Super Comp at Charlotte

News Race Coverage

Hobbs, Shelton, Bellemeur and A. Whiteley Lead Winners at MWDRS Double Event During Throwdown in T-Town

News NHRA

D-Wagon NHRA Pro Mod Shootout Specialty Race Added to Brainerd Race

News Outlaw Presented by Strange

NEOPMA Returns to Atco Dragway for Pro Mod Warz

News NHRA

Capps, Schumacher Help Raise Funds for A Soldier's Child Charity

Exclusive News

Marty Robertson Sets Sights on No Prep Kings with “Bad Fish” ‘Cuda

News

Santa Pod Raceway's Main Event Returning with International Championship Drag Racing, Family Fun

News

Keith Haney Looking for Win-Win Situation at Tulsa’s Throwdown in T-Town

Exclusive News

Jeff Miles Starting New Chapter at Darlington Dragway

News

Stellar Marine Pass for the Cash to Kick Off at NHRA Virginia Nationals

Published

Robert Richard photo

Stellar Marine is proud to announce they will be awarding bonus money to the quickest elapsed time in Mountain Motor Pro Stock starting with this weekend’s NHRA Virginia Nationals in Dinwiddie, VA. The program will be called the “Stellar Marine Pass for the Cash” and will award $500 to the quickest elapsed time of the event, whether that is in qualifying or eliminations.

Curt Steinbach, owner of Stellar Marine, was already heavily invested in the class prior to this announcement. He is the owner of a Jerry Haas-built 2022 Camaro that will be driven by Tommy Lee this season through PDRA and NHRA events that host Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

“The first two Mountain Motor events in PDRA this year have featured some great competition and we expect nothing less of MMPSA when we unleash these cars on the quarter mile in Virginia,” said Steinbach. “I’m proud to help the growth and success of this class in any way.”

Stellar Marine is a full-service marine dealer specializing in Cape Horn center console boats with outboard power from either Mercury, Suzuki, or Yamaha. Founded by Curt Steinbach, they have serviced the central Florida market since 1995 and have delivered boats all over the Southeast.

The NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock season will get underway at Virginia Motorsports Park this weekend with stops later in the year at Brainerd, MN; Indianapolis, IN; and Charlotte, NC. The Mountain Motor Cars are a treat to watch, featuring a diverse group of GM and Ford-powered machines powered by stars of the class like JR Carr, Johnny Pluchino, John DeFlorian, and more.  These cars feature 825-cubic-inch engines with hood scoops, split four-barrel carburetors or EFI, five-speed transmissions, and hit times in the 6.1-6.2-second zone at well over 220 mph.

Catch all of the Mountain Motor Pro Stock action this coming weekend at NHRA.com or NHRA.tv. Qualifying starts Friday, May 13 at Virginia Motorsports Park. For more information on Stellar Marine check them out at stellarmarine.net.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.