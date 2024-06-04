Stellar Field of Competitors Expected to Compete This Weekend at Empire Dragway

With only a few days left before the kickoff race at Empire Dragway this weekend for the Series, Director Bruce Mehlenbacher is very pleased with the expected Quick 32 Sportsman Series and Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) entries that are scheduled to participate at the northern New York State facility in Leicester, NY.

The Quick 32 Sportsman Series and Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) will compete at the eighth-mile track on June 7-8, 2024 and September 13-14, 2024. The PMRA/NEOPMA Pro Modifieds will compete with the Quick 32 Sportsman Series and Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) on June 21-22, 2024 and August 16-17, 2024.

The Quick 32 Sportsman Series is comprised of Top Sportsman, or “door” cars (full-bodied, full-fendered cars) and Top Dragsters. The series will be divided among Top Dragster and Top Sportsman cars. Some of the entries include New Yorkers Tim Antinora, Brett Bennett, Jessica Bennett, Craig Chadderdon, Scott Church, Art Cioffi, Charlie Emler Jr., Buddy Forrest, Dan Germano, Andy Gregoire, Jennifer Guenther, Doug Lynden, Ed McGuinn, Gary O’Connell, Anthony Platania, Cody Reome, Tyler Rudolph, Tom Simone and Bill Stevens, who will do battle with Jeff Gabel, Brooklyn Noakes and Kayden Wicke, all of Ontario.

The Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) is comprised of a qualified field of 16 quick motorcycles and snowmobiles and presents the best in E.T. style, dialed-in drag racing. A partial list of entries is Nicole Albin, Lee Burgess, Josh Costra, Ron Dean, Peter Edwards, Dick Nearhoof, Mike Nearhoof, Bill Pippard, Mike Puglia and Bob Salerno.

“We have a great lineup of teams,” added Mehlenbacher, who has worked with Jerry Scaccia, his family and his team in the past and all are instrumental in putting together this show. “With the large number of teams in the Northeast U.S. and Canada, fans will see a great race.”

Qualifying will be held Friday at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Saturday at 10:00 am and 12:00 pm, with eliminations starting at 2:00 pm Saturday.

Visit the Quick 32 Sportsman Series at www.Facebook.com/quick32, the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) at www.Facebook.com/probikeandsledseries and the Empire Dragway at EmpireDragway.com for more information and event updates.

This story was originally published on June 4, 2024.