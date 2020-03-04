Stef’s Fabrication Specialties Celebrating Milestone Year By Sponsoring Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals

Now in its 30th year, Stef’s Fabrication Specialties will celebrate in style as a major sponsor for this weekend’s Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing

The inaugural race takes place at Orlando Speed World Dragway, and Stef’s Fabrication Specialties can enjoy a milestone year at one of the biggest races of the season. Pro Stock and Pro Mod have the spotlight in Orlando, with the Pro Stock winner earning $75,000 and $50,000 going to the winner in Pro Mod.

Known for their industry-leading fabricated aluminum oil pans, the longtime company is thrilled to join the list of sponsors for the highly-anticipated event.

“We are definitely excited,” owner Joe Stefanacci said. “We’re going into our 30th year of business this year and it’s a nice milestone for us. (Elite Motorsports team owner) Richard (Freeman) is all for the racers and that is big for us. We figured sponsoring the race would be a good way to support the racers. I’ve liked Pro Stock for years and years, and it’s a class that deserves more exposure, and an event like this really helps and will have a big impact.”

Stefanacci has been in the racing business since 1974, developing Stef’s Fabrication Specialties in 1990. They’ve manufactured premier oil pans for the past three decades, also offering oil pumps and parts and a variety of other oiling system products.

Innovation has been a constant for the business, and that has meant forming strong relationships in the industry. They’ve done that with Elite Motorsports, putting together a research and development program with the drag racing powerhouse. Stefanacci predicts it will lead to a lot of new items for the company, which makes for an exciting future.

“We had some people that believed in us and what we were doing when we started with the business, and we’ve just been trying to improve the product through the years,” Stefanacci said. “We’ve stepped the last few years with the way we’ve been manufacturing the product to make it fit better and last longer, and come out with some newer items that other people in the industry don’t have. Working with Elite, I think everything’s going to turn out well for both of us.”

Qualifying for the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing includes one session at 6 p.m. on Friday, three on Saturday at 12, 3 and 6 p.m. and then eliminations beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. It will all be streamed live on SpeedVideo.com.

The history-making event will showcase the top doorslammer names in the sport at Orlando, as every major star in both NHRA Pro Stock and NHRA Pro Mod will be competing to win their share of the more than $300,000 purse.

“It’s exciting to work with Joe and Stef’s Fabrication for the first event,” Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck said. “It takes a lot of valuable partners to get a race of this magnitude off the ground and successful in that first year, and their support has been so meaningful. We congratulate them on 30 successful years in the business and we are thrilled the World Doorslammer Nationals is part of their future.”

