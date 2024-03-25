Steady-Handed Greg Anderson Takes HendrickCars.com to Winternationals Semifinals

Greg Anderson and his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro stayed the course at this past weekend’s 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, despite a myriad of obstacles. Through wild weather and the challenge of a tricky racing surface, Anderson kept a level head and dished out strong reaction times to complement one of the finest racecars on the grounds. Through his efforts, Anderson will carry a second consecutive semifinals finish to the next race on tour.

“This was not a typical race weekend, but it also wasn’t that out of character for the Winternationals,” said Anderson, who recalled setting the Pro Stock national record for elapsed time (6.528) on a particularly wet weekend at the 2009 Winternationals.

“Sometimes, the conditions here can work in your favor. We didn’t set a record this weekend or win the race with the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, but we made progress, and we’re going to continue to build on that.”

Anderson qualified in the No. 6 position after recurring rain left just two sessions to set up the ladder. His first-round meeting with Troy Coughlin Jr. marked the 15th time that the two had met in eliminations, and for the 10th time, Anderson was victorious. Coughlin fouled out by -.027 while Anderson raced to the second-quickest winning run of the round, a 6.531 at 210.50.

He again had the second-quickest run of the round in the second act – only KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn was quicker – to oust Camrie Caruso, 6.549, 209.75 to 6.564, 209.17.

The win light came with a ticket to the semifinals for the second consecutive event, and there, Anderson was first to leave the starting line on a sharp .009-second reaction time to his opponent’s .022. The most winning driver in the history of Pro Stock clocked a 6.540 at 210.01, but Erica Enders got the nod on a 6.523, 211.03 that eclipsed the five-time world champion’s strong efforts just past the 1,000-foot marker.

Final elimination rounds in all classes were delayed due to a hail and rain storm that fell upon In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragster on Sunday afternoon, and although Anderson himself will not be racing for the Winternationals trophy, he is eager to cheer on his teammate. Glenn will race Enders in the Pro Stock final, which is scheduled for conclusion at Firebird Motorsports Park in two weeks.

“It was a weird, wild weekend, and it isn’t over yet for KB Titan Racing,” said Anderson, who is No. 3 in the Pro Stock points entering the Arizona Nationals. “I had my chance, and now Dallas will carry the torch for us into the Winternationals final round. My focus is on winning Phoenix for HendrickCars.com and KB Titan Racing.”

Final eliminations for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals will take place at the next race on the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour, the NHRA Arizona Nationals in Phoenix, April 5-7, 2024.

