Stars of Texas Music Festival Line-Up Loaded with Country Superstars

For the fourth year in a row the Stampede of Speed will bust out of the gate with a mega line-up of country music talent during the Stars of Texas Music Festival, October 4-6. Tickets are on sale now for this year’s Stars of Texas Music Festival that has expanded to three days and nights of country music sure to thrill and excite music fans from across the country at Texas Motorplex. The Stars of Texas Music Festival daily headliners will include Wade Bowen, Tracy Lawrence, and Lady A plus a deep list of opening acts.

“We have been building the Stars of Texas Music Festival every year and now we are thrilled with the three-day line-up of acts that we think is one of the best in the state of Texas,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “We announced Saturday night’s headliner Tracy Lawrence at the end of the Stars of Texas Music Festival last year and now adding Lady A on Sunday night is amazing. We are thrilled to have Stampede of Speed and Texas Motorplex fan favorite Wade Bowen kick off Friday night.”

On the heels of his new EP release Out Here In It, Lawrence’s album is engulfed in traditional instrumentation that adds proper feels to the heartache emotions of Lawrence’s powerful vocals. Listeners travel the vices he’s examined at the bottom of every alcohol-filled glass inside any bar he could find. Lady A will bring their distinctive style that over the course of their decade-plus career, has made them one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. 1 hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams.

“The three days of the Stars of Texas Music Festival is an event as big as the state of Texas with Bull Riding, a Beer Expo, BBQ contests, drag racing and so much family fun entertainment. We are proud to celebrate country music and so many Texas traditions with these acts,” said Meyer Johnson. ““We will also be featuring two nights, Saturday, and Sunday, of magical lantern releases which is always an emotional moment. Our goal is to make sure that the fans that come from across the country leave with a Texas size smile on their faces.”

Lady A

On Friday the gates will open at 3 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m. featuring Roger Creager, Randall King, and finally Wade Bowen. On Saturday gates will open at noon with music starting at 5 p.m. featuring Little Texas, Neal McCoy, Shenandoah, and Tracy Lawerence. During the day and leading up to the music Texas Motorplex will host a massive corn hole tournament, Jr. Bull Riding, and Beer Expo, highlighting samples from some of the best regional breweries. Finally on Sunday gates open at noon and music starts at 4 p.m. featuring George Birge, Eli Young Band, and finally Lady A. During the day fans will be treated to a delicious BBQ contest, competitive Bull Riding, and a second day of refreshing samples during the Beer Expo.



Tickets for the three day Stars of Texas Music Festival are on sale now at www.texasmotorplex.com and www.stampedeofspeed.com.

This story was originally published on April 27, 2024.