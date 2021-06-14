Stanton Dominates ADRL Pro Extreme in Season Opener at St. Louis

Bubba Stanton dominated from pillar to post in the season opener of the CBD American Shaman 2021 ADRL Tour Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis, taking the Minuteman trophy in the Carolina Precision Machining Pro Extreme class against Missouri native Jon Stouffer.

In one of the best races of the Aegis Home Protection ADRL Gateway Drags presented by dragracingforkids.org, Stanton edged Stouffer in the final round, his 3.644-second pass at 209.14 mph topping Stouffer’s run of 3.681 seconds at 204.29 mph. Both laps were the quickest of the weekend for both drivers, with Stanton’s run topping his Q3 pole-winning ET of 3.657 seconds.

“It’s been a long road to get here,” Stanton said during the Winner’s Circle celebration after the race. “We’ve struggled, but the car just ran good all weekend. It was a pretty good weekend. You gotta go with the flow and keep on going with it. These are some of the best guys to go up against. They’re fast. You just gotta be on your game for every pass.”