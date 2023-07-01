Stanging Lanes: Candles Lit

Zoomie flames shoot out of the headers on Chad Green’s Musi-powered Bond-Coat ‘17 Corvette as he makes one last attempt to break into the 32-car field at the World Series of Pro Mod.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #182, the WSOPM Issue, in May/June of 2023.]

Though Green has shifted his focus to full-time Funny Car competition in the NHRA Camping World Series, he brought his Dean Marinis-tuned Pro Mod ‘Vette out of its hiatus to compete for $100,000. The past NHRA Pro Mod winner was one of two nitro drivers racing in Pro Mod, joining Top Fuel veteran Scott Palmer and his screw-blown ‘63 Corvette.