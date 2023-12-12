Stanadyne Unveils the Performance Aftermarket’s First High-Pressure Port-Fuel Injection System

Stanadyne, a leading global fuel and air management systems supplier, unveiled a patent high-pressure port fuel injection (HPFI) enhancement kit that increases fuel delivery pressures up to 100 bar on performance and racing high-output gasoline engines. This breakthrough in aftermarket port injection technology was announced today at the 2023 PRI Show in Indianapolis.

“Stanadyne’s HPFI system does what many thought couldn’t be done,” said Stanadyne Global Vice President of Product Engineering Michael Hornby. “It makes port injection engines perform more like direct injection. The higher fuel delivery pressures unlock performance, as well as emissions, improvements on high-output port injection engines currently available in the market.”

The new system provides specialty and racing vehicle enthusiasts with the opportunity to increase the performance of the Dodge Hellcat HEMI V8, Demon D170, and other port fuel injected engines offered by specialty vehicle and tuning companies. It increases fuel injection pressure from an average of five bar to up to 50 to 100 on port fuel injected engines. The result is a horsepower increase of approximately 20 percent, while reducing emissions by 15 percent. The heart of the system is a 100-bar fuel pump powered by the engine’s accessory drive belt and patent-pending high-pressure port fuel injectors. The new injectors:

Fit in existing engine manifold architecture.

Feature a unique orifice design delivering 10-15 Sauter Mean Diameter (SMD) spray performance.

Have opening and closing valve injection times comparable to direct injection systems.

Provide emissions improvements and particulate reduction without sacrificing performance.

The system is designed for easy installation by specialty, tuning, and racing vehicle companies. In addition to the fuel pump and port injectors, the kit consists of:

A supercharger with higher boost.

An HPFI gasoline injection engine control unit.

High pressure fuel rail and lines.

A fuel system wiring harness.

The flexible kit fits the Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, and Dodge Challenger SRT Demon models. The Stanadyne HPFI enhancement kit is expected to be available through select specialty vehicle and tuning partners in early fall 2024.