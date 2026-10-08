Stampede of Speed Offers 10 Days Of High Horsepower Excitement

The Stampede of Speed and Texas Fall Nationals will feature a variety of special events for NHRA fans, country music enthusiasts and families looking for big value and high energy fun. Starting on Friday, October 9 and running through Sunday, October 18, the Stars of Texas Music Festival and the 41st Texas NHRA Fall Nationals will pack the stands and pits of Texas Motorplex located 30 minutes south of Dallas in Ennis, Texas.

Coming out of the chutes fast will be the Stampede of Speed Cattle Drive on Friday at high noon featuring local dignitaries and charity groups the parade will begin at Waxahachie’s Railyard Park and make a loop through downtown Waxahachie including passing the historic Waxahachie courthouse. The highlight of the Cattle Drive will be the herd of Texas longhorns wrangled by some of Ft. Worth’s best cowboys.



“The Stampede of Speed has grown into one of the signature events of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “Fans from across the country come to Texas Motorplex for 10 days of music and racing. Last year we celebrated 40 years, and we are looking to build on that excitement. We have a wide variety of ticket promotions that are family friendly throughout the Stampede of Speed. This event is all about Texas tradition and high-speed entertainment.”



Additional events will highlight the Stampede of Speed including:



Stars of Texas Music Festival, October 9-11

The three-day music festival will feature headliners Aaron Watson, Brad Paisley, and Travis Tritt as well as amazing opening acts. Fan experiences this year include a cornhole tournament, live action rodeo, a two-day beer expo, vendors and BBQ contest. Saturday and Sunday will be capped off with an emotional lantern release that will light the sky.



During the Stars of Texas Music Festival fans will also be treated to some of the best Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car action in the southwest with drivers competing from across the country.



NHRA Divisional Race, October 12-13

Top sportsman racers from around the nation will continue race week running for a special 75th anniversary diamond sportsman Wally on Monday and Tuesday.



Pre-Stage Fanfest presented by Red Line Synthetic Oil, October 15

One of the largest Fanfest events on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will return to Railyard Park in downtown Waxahachie from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Featuring nearly 100 professional and JEGS All-star competitors this free event gives fans the chance to meet the current stars and some of the best up and coming drivers in drag racing. Drivers will be signing autographs and posing for photos from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.



NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, October 14-18

The fourth race of the Countdown playoff series will kick off with JEGS Friday Night Live. In addition to the cash bonuses for Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle drivers, each of the No. 1 Qualifiers will also get a $1,000 Gift Card from JEGS. On Saturday, the No. 1 qualifiers will receive a special trophy from VP Racing Spirits before moving into one of the most exciting race days of the season on Sunday, October 18.



Tickets are selling fast and to purchase or get more information visit www.stampedeofspeed.com.

This story was originally published on October 8, 2026.