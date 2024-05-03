Stampede of Speed and NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Tickets on Sale

Tickets for the 4th annual Stampede of Speed and 39th annual NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, October 4-13, are on sale now at www.texasmotorplex.com. The ten-day event will feature racing, country music, and family-friendly events with a special traditional Texas flair at Texas Motorplex, the famed 500-acre multi-use facility, as well as downtown Waxahachie, Texas. Single day and multi-day tickets are available for the racing and music events.

“We have continued to improve the Stampede of Speed and this year we have expanded the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals with racing starting on Wednesday for our sportsman competitors,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “This year the Stampede of Speed will open with three days of amazing country music at Stars of Texas Festival and then roll into more racing action culminating with five days of NHRA Texas Fall Nationals.

The NHRA Texas Fall Nationals will kick off on Wednesday, October 9 with sportsman and JEGS All-Star qualifying during the day. A ticketed VIP Champions’ Dinner will be hosted on Wednesday night celebrating the 2023 NHRA Texas Fall Nationals winners including Top Fuel’s Leah Pruett, Funny Car winner Matt Hagan, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Gaige Herrera Pro Stock Motorcycle winner.

“The Texas Fall Nationals will be one of the biggest NHRA national events,” said Meyer Johnson. “Our five days of racing, a payout that is over $1 million and the level of competition in the NHRA Countdown for the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle makes this a must attend event. We know tickets will move quickly and we are excited to pack the house again.”

Sportsman qualifying will continue Thursday with the evening featuring the massive FanFest driver autograph event in downtown Waxahachie. On Friday, October 11, professional qualifying will start with two qualifying sessions at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., including the exciting Friday Night Live! Program. Saturday will conclude with two more professional qualifying sessions to set the fields of 16 competitors who will compete on Sunday for the Wally trophy and coveted custom cowboy hat from American Hat Company.

For more information and to purchase tickets, fans can visit stampedeofspeed.com/ or www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on May 3, 2024.