Staging Lanes: Under the Lights

Nitro header flames fly as Megan Meyer mashes the throttle pedal in her Gunk/Shop Squad “Nitro Queen Bee” A/Fuel dragster during Friday night qualifying at the Nitro Chaos Championship Finals, where the two-time NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world champion was in the hunt for the inaugural Nitro Chaos season title. With her father and team owner, Randy Meyer, turning the knobs, Meyer qualified No. 2 behind Mitch King in his big-show Top Fuel dragster. The title fight came down to the final round, where Garry Wheeler Jr. secured the title by staging in the B-field final. Though rear-engine dragsters won’t be allowed in 2024 Nitro Chaos competition, the Randy Meyer Racing team plans to find another way to compete in the series.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #186, the Photo Annual Issue, in Jan/Feb of 2024.]

Photograph by Joe McHugh

Pine Valley Raceway

Lufkin, Texas

Friday, September 22nd, 2023