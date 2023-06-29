Staging Lanes: Pro Mod Art

Mark Micke’s show-quality ‘69 Camaro races down the track under a beautiful Florida sunset in the opening round of qualifying at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #182, the WSOPM Issue, in May/June of 2023.]

With motivation from a twin-turbocharged Pro Line powerplant between the frame rails, Micke recorded a 3.716-second pass at 211.73 MPH on this run. He later improved to a 3.649 to end up No. 7 on the 61-car qualifying order. In just two races with the new car, Micke has proven that he’ll be a player – especially in the top speed department – any time he brings the car out.