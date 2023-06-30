Staging Lanes: Fast From The Factory

David Davies (near lane) and Glenn Pieschke carry the front wheels on a Saturday night qualifying attempt during the D H Davies Racing Factory Stock Classic at the World Series of Pro Mod.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #182, the WSOPM Issue, in May/June of 2023.]

With its Dodge Drag Pak Challengers, Chevy COPO Camaros, and Ford Cobra Jet Mustangs, the Factory Stock class added a touch of Detroit muscle to the event’s lineup. Davies, an aviation industry executive who’s made a big splash in the Factory Stock world in recent years, stepped up to support the Factory Stock Classic. Fellow racers Mark Pawuk, Warren Walcher, AJ Berge, and Kevin Wesley also joined in as supporters.