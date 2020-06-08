Spring Fling Set for Return to GALOT Motorsports Park

After almost three months in shutdown mode with two of the Spring Fling events postponed, this week will mark the return of Spring Fling racing to GALOT Motorsports Park in North Carolina. With the approval of local and state officials along with the GALOT staff, Fling promoters Peter Biondo and Kyle Seipel are excited to get back to racing.

“We had to unfortunately postpone both the Spring Fling Million in Las Vegas and the Spring Fling GALOT which were scheduled for earlier this year,” Seipel said. “The COVID-19 virus placed a burden on us all, but we’re now thrilled to be able to get back to what we enjoy, and that’s bracket racing at its finest.”

Recent bracket races have been loaded with the pent-up frustration of racers and this one is surely to be equally packed. A limited pre-entry field of racers sold out in early February for what was supposed to be a late April event. Now moved to this week in June, that has done little to restrain the excitement of some of the best bracket racers in the country.

First up will be a Test & Tune Tuesday which will also feature the Super Tuesday Dragster Shootout sponsored by American Race Cars and Race Tech. A limited field of only 32 drivers will compete with both the winner and runner-up receiving a new dragster, with the winner choosing his choice of manufacturer first.

FST Wednesday then begins with a $15,000-to-win warm up race for every entrant. JEGS Thursday and Wiseco Saturday are both $25,000-to-win affairs, while Strange Engineering Friday ups the ante to $100,000-to-win. All payouts are 100-percent guaranteed. In addition, over $50,000 in hardcore prizes are up for grabs in both round and random prizes.

“We have taken decisive measures to streamline this event and make it as safe as possible.” said Seipel. “Each entrant has already received their Tech Cards along with the new COVID Waiver which should allow for less contact between everyone.”

Biondo added “Even though this event will have a different feel due to the state of the world today, we are very excited to be able to deliver the excitement and experience that our Fling racers have come to expect.”

MotorManiaTV.com will be on hand to live stream the entire event thanks to JEGS and Hoosier Racing Tires. For complete results, stay tuned to www.bracketraces.com.

