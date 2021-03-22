Spring Fling Million Returns to Las Vegas This Week

The K&N Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries comes home to the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After a schedule and venue change last season which saw sportsman legend Scotty Richardson take home the Million at Bristol Dragway, the Fling brand returns to Las Vegas this week.

Race promoters Peter Biondo and Kyle Seipel are excited to bring their premier event back to Las Vegas.

“It’s the biggest event we have and it fits right in with the Las Vegas vibe and venue,” Biondo said. “I can’t think of another place where the winner is escorted from the winner’s circle to a limo then straight to a luxury suite on the strip to celebrate.”

The 2021 Spring Fling Million will look much like the record-setting 2019 event with a few changes.

“For the most part we duplicated our 2019 Spring Fling Million model, which was our biggest Fling event ever,” Biondo explained. “We do have more racer appreciation prizes than we ever had before which is always a plus. One big change is that we are allowing PRO (No-Box) to be an all run field. Also, we are not doing pre-entries for any of our events in 2021. Racers can simply show up and pay at the gate. It could be our biggest Spring Fling Million ever.”

On-track action kicks off with FST Carburetors Time Trial Tuesday. Starting at 10am, racers will make practice runs throughout the day. In the afternoon, the first competition of the week begins with the American Race Cars Dragster Shootout. Thirty-two competitors will compete for a 2021 American 240” rolling dragster with Todd’s Extreme custom paint.

Wednesday brings the first of three $30,000 to win races with the Silver State Refrigeration Maytag $30K. Thursday’s schedule includes the Moser Engineering $30K with Friday reserved for the main event, the Spring Fling Million. Prior to the Million, racers will have a shot at another big payday Friday morning with the Brodix Cylinder Heads Run for the $50,000. The first racer to post a perfect run during the Run for the $50,000, will be paid $50,000 on the spot.

Following the Run for the $50,000, racers will move into the Million-dollar main event. The main event winner is guaranteed at least a $250,000 payday but could win up to $1,000,000 with the escalating pay scale that is based on the number of entries. In addition to the huge winner’s purse, the Million winner will be escorted in a limo to a luxury suite at the Cosmopolitan. Racing concludes on Saturday with the FTI Performance $30K.

For the racer that’s never experienced the Spring Fling, Biondo said, “Hang on! It’s action packed from the time you pull in the gates until the time you leave. Expect smiling faces and a professional staff that is there to make sure you feel like you get good value for your money and time. The racing is only half of what the Fling is about. The experience is the other half.”

Speaking of value, the Fling team will hand out over $60,000 in product giveaways throughout the race week. In addition, race winners will receive custom Sparco jackets and hats, there’s a Barton Design Best Appearing Award, the Kidd Performance Bounty, Gearwrench Pro Class treasure chest, Computech .000 awards, FST dead-on awards, and the Figspeed Last Man Standing Calcutta among others. There truly is something for everyone at the K&N Spring Fling Million.

The Spring Fling Million will be streamed live online at www.bangshift.com thanks to JEGS and Hoosier Racing Tire.

For more information on the Spring Fling Million visit BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Facebook page, or text “VEGAS” to 74121.

